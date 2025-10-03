Nitish Kumar transfers ₹10,000 to 2.5 million women in poll-bound Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed ₹10,000 each to 2.5 million women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, bringing the total aid disbursed so far to ₹10,000 crore for 10 million women in the poll-bound state.
In an X post in Hindi, Kumar said, "Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, an amount of ₹2,500 crore was transferred to 2.5 million beneficiary women at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary."
आज 1, अणे मार्ग स्थित 'संकल्प' से 'मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना' की 25 लाख लाभुक महिलाओं को 10 हजार रुपये प्रति लाभुक की दर से 2500 करोड़ रुपये की राशि का अंतरण किया। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कर कमलों द्वारा 'मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना' का शुभारंभ 26… pic.twitter.com/XWa5EnZ9WC— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 3, 2025
Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana scheme
On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the scheme under which an initial amount of ₹10,000 was provided as financial assistance. According to the scheme, an additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh will be provided based on evaluation after women begin their employment.
₹10,000 crore disbursed so far
Kumar added that an initial disbursement of ₹7,500 crore was transferred on the day of the launch. Kumar said: "₹7,500 crore was transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 7.5 million women beneficiaries of the state at the rate of ₹10,000 per beneficiary. This means that so far, a total of ₹10,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 10 million beneficiary women."
The minister also interacted with one of the beneficiaries of the scheme Anju Kumari, over a video call, who shared her experience and expressed her happiness.
Women empowerment focus
Kumar further said: "The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman in every family in the state to start a vocation of her choice." "I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will further strengthen the position of women and make them self-reliant. Through this scheme, which focuses on self-dependence and empowerment, the economic development of the state and the country will also be boosted," Kumar said.
Both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were present during the programme organised in Patna at the Chief Minister’s Office.