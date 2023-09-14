Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh is now known for its development due to BJP govt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government of Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh for a one-day visit to the state.

During the event, PM Modi said that there was a time when the state of Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. "After the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here," said PM Modi.

He added that the BJP government of Delhi is "leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh".

"But the Congress government here is not engaged in development work, but only in empty talk and claims," said Modi.

Talking about corruption in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, "The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is lagging in development work but marching ahead on the corruption front. The government here is indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement."

He added, "The mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as the Congress' ATM. False propaganda and rampant corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh."

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

PM inaugurates rail projects worth Rs 6,350 cr in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh

PM Modi to inaugurate rail projects worth Rs 6,350 cr in Chhattisgarh today

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

CM Baghel inaugurates India's largest wholesale commercial market in Raipur

BJP starts first 'parivartan yatra' in Dantewada, to cover 21 districts


He further said that the Congress party in the state guaranteed to empower the poor of the country. "If the Congress had fulfilled its guarantee, to aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padti. (Had they fulfilled their guarantee, Modi would not have had to make so much effort). Modi had guaranteed that he would empower the poor of the country and today, you are seeing the results."

He said that 135.5 million people in the country have come out of poverty in just five years.

"This has happened because the BJP government made schemes in the interest of the poor," PM Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurated several rail sector projects and laid the foundation stone of "critical care blocks" in nine districts of the state, namely Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh. 
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress Assembly elections

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon