Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP issues 'chargesheets' against AAP MLAs, alleges strong anti-incumbency

BJP issues 'chargesheets' against AAP MLAs, alleges strong anti-incumbency

The tagline of the chargesheets was "Delhi government hui kangal, AAP MLA Malamaal, Sheesh Mahal mein Kejriwal"

BJP Flag, BJP

AAP dropped its 18 sitting MLAs in its second list of 20 candidates announced on Monday. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday issued chargesheets against 10 AAP MLAs, accusing them of non-performance and claiming they face strong anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies.

Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Vijender Gupta, who heads the BJP's chargesheet committee formed to bolster the party's campaign for the assembly polls, said the AAP dropped its 18 sitting MLAs in its second list of 20 candidates announced on Monday.

Two other MLAs -- former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Deputy Speaker of Assembly Rakhi Birla -- "deserted" their seats and chose "safer" options, he charged.

"We will issue chargesheets on failures and misdeeds of the AAP government and its MLAs. These chargesheets will be distributed among the people in their constituencies," Gupta told a press conference.

 

He said the "chargesheets" were issued against the MLAs of Madipur, Burari, Model Town, Mundka, Kalkaji, Gokulpur, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram, Moti Nagar and Narela constituencies.

The tagline of the chargesheets was "Delhi government hui kangal, AAP MLA Malamaal, Sheesh Mahal mein Kejriwal" (which essentially alleges AAP MLAs have gained wealth while the Delhi government has become penniless, and Kejriwal has built himself a palace.)  "The fact is that the AAP has to change its sitting MLAs because they cannot face the people of their constituencies due to their inaction and non-performance," he said.

More From This Section

kejriwal,aam aadmi party

Election Commission colluding with BJP: AAP on 'deletion' of voters' names

VK Saxena

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

The "falsehoods" of the AAP and Sisodia, who claims to be "father of revolution in education", were exposed by the way he deserted Patparganj seat and shifted to Jangpura seat, Gupta said.

This is a manipulation to escape accountability towards people of his constituency, he charged.

The AAP, which has so far announced 31 candidates out of the 70 seats, did not repeat even one MLA from their current seat which shows it has lost the confidence of people and is unable to answer the questions raised by the voters, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tahir Hussain

Delhi polls: AIMIM fields 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Museum of corruption: Delhi BJP chief gives tour of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal

Satyendar Jain

AAP's Satyendar Jain files defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Avadh Ojha, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal invites auto drivers to his residence for tea ahead of Delhi polls

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections AAP BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon