Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP govt will transform Delhi in line with Viksit Bharat goal: Sitharaman

BJP govt will transform Delhi in line with Viksit Bharat goal: Sitharaman

The Minister further said India's national capital should have a government which serves the cause of its people

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP government will certainly transform the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing happiness on the Delhi assembly election outcome, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP government will certainly transform the national capital in line with India's Viksit Bharat aspirations.

"...indeed, happy to know that because under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people. And that's something which is the need of the hour for attaining Viksit Bharat 2047," Sitharaman said when asked for her comments on the trends showing the saffron party ahead.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest EC trends showing the BJP ahead in 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 16. The BJP won five seats and AAP six seats in polls so far, according to the latest Election Commission (EC) data.

 

The Minister further said India's national capital should have a government which serves the cause of its people.

"And I strongly believe that the road map that the Prime Minister has set for the country should certainly take Delhi on the top priority and serve its people from every point of view, for all the Human Development Indicator related issues and also the fundamental infrastructure, schools, hospitals, people's healthcare, and the capital worth India's Viksit Bharat aspirations," she said.

Sitharaman was interacting with media after addressing the customary post-Budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank.

Later in a tweet, Sitharaman said, "Thanking the Delhi voters for reposing their faith in @BJP4Delhi. Under PM @narendramodi's guidance and @BJP4India adhyaksh ji Shri. @JPNadda 's leadership we dedicate to serve the aspirations of the people of Delhi. Appreciate the hard work and dedication of every karyakarta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Greater Kailash

BJP's Shikha Rai defeats AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash

Nota

Delhi Assembly polls: Two national parties get less vote share than Nota

Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal

Delhi poll results: Swati Maliwal's dig at Kejriwal with 'cheer-haran' post

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Factors that led to AAP losing Delhi's crown in the 2025 Assembly Elections

AAP

Delhi elections: Top AAP leaders face tight contest, with key faces losing

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon