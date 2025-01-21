Business Standard

Rs 15,000 for exam prep, free education till PG: BJP's Delhi poll promises

Rs 15,000 for exam prep, free education till PG: BJP's Delhi poll promises

The BJP on Tuesday unveiled its second manifesto, promising free education from KG to PG for underprivileged students if voted to power

Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the Times Now Summit 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, promising free education "from KG to PG" for underprivileged students in government institutions if voted to power.
 
Unveiling the second part of BJP's Sankalp Patra, MP Anurag Thakur emphasised the party's commitment to empowering Delhi's youth. He announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to support students preparing for competitive examinations, along with reimbursement for application fees and travel expenses—available twice per candidate. 
 

  Women's welfare and social support

 
This announcement follows the first part of the manifesto, introduced last week by BJP President JP Nadda, which focused on women's welfare and social support:
 
- Monthly aid for women: Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, surpassing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) promise of Rs 2,100.
 
- Support for pregnant women: A financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana.
 
- Affordable LPG: Subsidised cylinders at Rs 500, with one free cylinder provided during Holi and Diwali.
 
- Enhanced pensions: An increase in senior citizen pensions—from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for those aged 60-70, and from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for individuals above 70, including widows, differently-abled individuals, and destitute seniors.
 

Health initiatives

 
Nadda also pledged that a BJP-led Delhi government would approve the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first Cabinet meeting, providing an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh. He assured that all existing public welfare schemes would not only continue but also be enhanced by eliminating corruption.
 
The BJP's comprehensive manifesto aims to challenge AAP's established welfare-oriented governance. The ruling AAP, yet to release its official manifesto, has indicated plans to extend existing freebies, including free electricity, upgraded government schools, and mohalla clinics.
 
The 2025 Delhi elections are set for February 5, with all 70 assembly seats up for grabs. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

