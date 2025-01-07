Business Standard

Election Commission to announce Delhi poll schedule at 2 pm today

Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission will on Tuesday announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House.

Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

