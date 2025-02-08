Business Standard

Delhi poll results: Swati Maliwal's dig at Kejriwal with 'cheer-haran' post

Delhi poll results: Swati Maliwal's dig at Kejriwal with 'cheer-haran' post

Delhi election results: Disgruntled AAP leader Swati Maliwal shared an image of Draupadi's disrobing from the Mahabharata - symbolising betrayal and injustice

Delhi election results 2025: AAP MP Swati Maliwal accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of 'extreme arrogance'.

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

As the Delhi election results unfold, and with the BJP inching closer to victory, one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician appears to be relishing the moment -- Swati Maliwal. The disgruntled AAP Rajya Sabha MP actively campaigned across the city against her own party after a fallout with the leadership last year.
 
Maliwal posted a picture of Draupadi’s "cheer-haran" from Mahabharat on her social media, in what many interpreted as a strong political statement. The post contained no caption or explanation, but with AAP facing a significant setback, the implications were not lost on observers.   
 
 
For those unfamiliar with the reference, Draupadi’s disrobing is seen as a metaphor for humiliation. Unsurprisingly, Maliwal’s post triggered widespread discussion and debate. Many social media users speculated that it was aimed at Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, particularly concerning the party’s stance on women’s issues in Delhi. Some even suggested that while the BJP’s "Modi wave" may have influenced the elections, Maliwal’s critique had also played a role in reshaping the political narrative.  

Adding to the controversy, Maliwal later followed up with another tweet: "Ahankar Ravan ka bhi nahi bacha tha" (Even Ravan's arrogance was crushed in the end). The internet responded swiftly, with some users hailing her as a "game-changer" in Delhi politics and others dubbing her as a force against AAP’s dominance in Delhi.  
 
'One man’s extreme arrogance': Maliwal slams Kejriwal
 
Earlier in the day, Swati Maliwal launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "extreme arrogance" and alleging that his leadership had left the city in a state of disrepair.
 
Speaking to CNN-News18, she said, "One man’s extreme arrogance, his sudden change with power and money from a common man to a man who wants to make everything."  
 
Recalling the incident where she was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's close aide, she stated, "I have been beaten up black and blue by Kejriwal’s men, and no one came to help me." She added, "His arrogance has shown him the way out."  
 
Maliwal further criticised the state of governance under the AAP, saying, "Delhi is in shambles, the water that is reaching the households is dirty, and there is garbage everywhere." She accused the party of focusing on theatrics rather than addressing real issues, asserting, "The Aam Aadmi Party just keeps doing the drama, they need to rethink the way they work." 
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case
 
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13, 2024, at the chief minister's residence. According to Maliwal, Kejriwal remained a mute spectator to the incident. A case is ongoing in this matter.
 

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Swati Maliwal AAP BJP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

