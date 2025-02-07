Business Standard

Delhi Assembly election results 2025: Date, time, when and where to watch

Delhi elections 2025: Voting on all 70 constituencies took place in a single phase on February 5. Check when, where, and how to watch the results for Delhi polls

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

The results for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, February 8, as per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The polling took place in a single phase on February 5, with over 15 million eligible voters casting their ballots to decide the fate of various candidates.
 
A total of 699 candidates contested across 70 Assembly constituencies, including 603 male and 96 female contenders.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Check result date

Vote counting will begin at 7 am on February 8, with initial result trends starting at 8 am. The final results are likely to be declared by 6 pm, though updates will be available throughout the day.
 

Delhi polls 2025: Where to watch Delhi election results 2025

The Election Commission will publish real-time vote counting updates on its official websites, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.
 
For live updates and thorough coverage of Delhi Assembly polls results, please visit business-standard.com.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Key candidates

New Delhi constituency: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) faces Parvesh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress).
Kalkaji constituency: Atishi (AAP) competes against Alka Lamba (Congress) and Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP).
Jangpura constituency: Manish Sisodia (AAP) challenges Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) and Farhad Suri (Congress).
Shakur Basti constituency: Satyendar Jain (AAP) goes up against Karnail Singh (BJP).
  To facilitate voting, the Election Commission had set up 13,766 polling stations across Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025: Exit polls and projections

Exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong chance of reclaiming power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. Some projections indicate a close contest with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while the Congress remains a minor player in the race.
 
A party needs 36 seats to form a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP, which last governed Delhi in 1998, is projected to win 35 to 49 seats, while AAP is expected to secure 21 to 37 seats. The Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, is likely to win up to three seats.

