Haryana polls: Will stake claim for CM's post if party wins, says Anil Vij

The six-time MLA's remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power

Anil Vij

Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana's 'takdeer and tasveer' (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said | Image: X@anilvijminister

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls.
The six-time MLA's remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power.
Saini is also the party's chief ministerial face in the polls.
"I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become CM. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister," Vij said.
 
Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana's 'takdeer and tasveer' (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said.
When asked to clarify the remarks he made while interacting with reporters in Ambala, Vij later told PTI over phone, "I am the party's senior-most MLA and have won six elections and am contesting my seventh one. I have never sought anything from my party so far.

"But people from across Haryana and people of my own constituency have been meeting me... I will stake claim for the chief minister's post," the 71-year-old Vij said.
"It is up to the party high command to take a call," he said.
When pointed out the Saini has already been declared chief ministerial candidate, Vij said, "There is no bar on staking the claim. I will make my claim, let the party take a call".
Asked about the timing of his decision with polls only a couple of weeks away, Vij said he took the decision after people came to meet him.
Notably, in March, Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Saini as chief minister.
Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

