'Ill-founded': ECI refutes Congress's claim of delay in Haryana results

Haryana Assembly elections: The Congress had alleged that the Election Commission is delaying the uploading of current vote counting trends for the Haryana Assembly elections on its website

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak district on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday responded to a complaint from the Congress regarding the alleged delay in updating data related to the Haryana Assembly elections on its official website.

In a letter addressed to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the poll body said, “With reference to your today's memorandum regarding slowdown in updating of results of Haryana on the ECI website, it is reiterated that, entire counting process in Haryana and J&K is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per the Statutory scheme.”

The ECI further said, “There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J&K.”
 

The Election Commission stated that around 25 rounds from all constituencies are being updated every five minutes, highlighting the speedy dissemination of the counting process.

The Commission further dismissed the Congress's claims, saying, "The Commission unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives.”

What did the Congress allege?

The Congress had accused the Election Commission of delaying the uploading of current vote counting trends for the Haryana Assembly elections on its website.
 

Jairam Ramesh had said, “We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration.”

Earlier, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader had said, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends."

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

