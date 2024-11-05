Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Like UP, bring BJP to power in Jharkhand to 'bulldoze' mafia: Adityanath

Like UP, bring BJP to power in Jharkhand to 'bulldoze' mafia: Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

He also claimed that it is the BJP that can 'guarantee security and safety' to people | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising" mafia and urged people to vote for BJP which would "bulldoze" them.

Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh.

He also claimed that it is the BJP that can "guarantee security and safety" to people.

"The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors, such as land, sand, forest, mining, and liquor, in Jharkhand...Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia," he claimed while addressing an election rally in Koderma.

 

Adityanath also alleged, "Like Aurangzeb looted the country's wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam looted Jharkhand's people."  He claimed that the BJP is the "only party" that can "guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youths".

Adityanath accused the Congress of "creating obstacles" to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jharkhand polls contest between people's gov and one pleasing PM: Cong

PM Narendra Modi reaches out to tribals, women in first Jharkhand rally

PM Narendra Modi reaches out to tribals, women in first Jharkhand rally

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

BJP gave 33 of 68 tickets in Jharkhand to political families: Congress

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress will snatch tribals reservation, give it to its vote bank: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, Modi

PM Modi terms JMM-led coalition 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan', 'Mafia ka Ghulam'

"Ram Lala now sits in that temple after 500 years and Ram temple consecration has paved the way for Mathura and other temples," he said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP cabinet clears new rules for DGP appointment through selection committee

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

No one will face injustice: UP CM assures people during Janata Darshan

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app launched to guide devotees, ahead of Mahakumbh prep

police, UP Police

UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be out soon, here's how to check

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: UP CM to officials

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Jharkhand Assembly Elections BJP Congress Law and order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon