Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / People of Jharkhand have decided for change: PM Modi to BJP workers

People of Jharkhand have decided for change: PM Modi to BJP workers

The biggest reason for this, the prime minister said, is that JMM, Congress and RJD have attacked Jharkhand's roti, beti and maati (bread, daughters and land)

Modi, Narendra Modi

They talked big in the last five years, but today the people of Jharkhand are seeing that most of their promises are false, Modi said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Congress, JMM and RJD, accusing them of talking big but failing to deliver on their promises.

Addressing a 'mera booth sabse mazboot' programme for BJP's booth-level workers in Jharkhand, he also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks that his party has given "false guarantees" to the people.

He said in these polls, the people of Jharkhand are determined to bring change.

The biggest reason for this, the prime minister said, is that JMM, Congress and RJD have attacked Jharkhand's "roti, beti and maati" (bread, daughters and land).

 

They talked big in the last five years, but today the people of Jharkhand are seeing that most of their promises are false, Modi said.

The state goes to assembly polls on November 13 and 20.

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Jharkhand converted into 'dharmashala' for infiltrators, says CM Yogi

Congress, Congress flag

BJP's campaign in Jharkhand focused solely on communal polarisation: Cong

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

Congress accuses BJP of communal polarisation in Jharkhand poll campaign

Jharkhand elections tribal politics, ST

Corruption, populism, infiltration: Key issues in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

J'khand polls: Congress files complaint with ECI over BJP's 'false' ad

He said despite the lack of cooperation from the state government, the Centre is trying its best to develop the state with its mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Dynastic parties are not only corrupt but also the biggest hurdle for talented youth of the society.

Modi asserted that the JMM too has learned these tricks from the the "royal family" of the Congress. It now only cares for power and money, the prime minister said.

Earlier, the rich had gas cylinders in their homes and the poor could not even think of having a gas cylinder, he said adding the reason being that Congress had the nature of catering to the rich.

The BJP delivered gas cylinders to the homes of people through the government's 'Ujjwala' scheme, Modi noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Modi, Narendra Modi

People trying to divide society, India's unity key to development: PM Modi

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

Modi, Narendra Modi, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

U'khand govt will make PM Modi's '9 requests' basis of development: Dhami

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

News highlights: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand Assembly Elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon