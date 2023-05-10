Karnataka election 2023 exit polls predict tight contest between Cong, BJP

In the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, exit polls forecast a close race between the Congress and the BJP. However the majority of them have given a slight edge to the Congress. JD(S) likely to play a crucial role in next govt in Karnataka, according to exit polls. The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113 seats. The votes for state legislature seats will be counted May 13.
In the 224-member assembly, India Today-Axis My India projected a strong majority for the Congress with 122-140 members and assigned the BJP 62-80 seats. It awarded the JD (S), the third main contender in the contest, 20–25 seats.
Chanakya from News 24 Today predicted that the Congress would win a majority with 120 seats, compared to the BJP's 92 and the JD(S)'s 12.
The ABP News-C Voter exit polls predicted that the Congress would win 100–112 seats, the BJP would win 83–95, and the JD(S) would win 21–29.
The Republic TV–P MARQ predicted that the Congress would win 94–108 seats, the BJP would win 85–100, and the JD(S) would win 24-32.
The BJP would win 80–90 seats, and the Congress received 110–120, according to the India TV–CNX exit polls. For the JD (S), they expected 20–24 seats.
About exit polls
After casting their ballots in an election, respondents are asked as part of an exit poll about which political party they are supporting. It is distinct from a poll that is done just after polling. An exit poll is used to determine the outcome of an election as well as the issues, people, and political views that have influenced voters.
Exit polls are conducted in the country by a number of firms in partnership with media organisations. It should be noted that predictions made by exit polls can be wrong.
(With agency inputs)