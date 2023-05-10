People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.

Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government," Kharge said in a tweet.

Today, it is time to vote in large numbers, he said.

"We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," the Congress chief said.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.