Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Kerala Elections / News / Kerala Assembly poll result rejection of polarisation, LDF rule: Venugopal

Kerala Assembly poll result rejection of polarisation, LDF rule: Venugopal

KC Venugopal said that the mature electorate of Kerala were adept at identifying suitable candidates and prioritised the state's welfare and party ideologies above religion or caste

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Regarding who would be the chief minister, he said that the Congress has a well-established internal procedure for that, and a decision will be taken soon

Press Trust of India Alappuzha(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary and one of the contenders for the CM post, K C Venugopal, on Tuesday said that the Assembly poll results in Kerala were a repudiation of the communal polarisation attempts by some forces and a rejection of the decade-long "political arrogance and alleged misgovernance" by the LDF.

Venugopal also termed the BJP's victories in West Bengal and Assam as not a genuine verdict, alleging that they were achieved through unfair practices that would prevent any opposition party from winning there.

He claimed that the BJP wanted to do it in the entire country, and that is why it brought the Delimitation Bill, which was unitedly rejected by the opposition.

 

Regarding the poll outcome in Kerala, Venugopal said that it was a big message to those attempting communal polarisation in the state that such efforts will not bear fruit.

He said that the mature electorate of Kerala were adept at identifying suitable candidates and prioritised the state's welfare and party ideologies above religion or caste.

Also Read

Delimitation key factor for NDA's landslide win in Assam elections

Delimitation key factor for NDA's landslide win in Assam elections

Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheesan, Rajeev chandrashekar

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates performed

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh resigns as Congress Assam in-charge after poll defeat

labour Law, ILO, indian workers

Best of BS Opinion: From winning to governing, the challenge starts now

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor with LoP in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Kerala restores the power pendulum: Anti-incumbency drives UDF win

"This maturity is evident in instances where candidates, such as V S Joy from Tanur and Mohammed Shias from Kochi, secured victories with substantial support from voters of all religions," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The people rejected the communal rhetoric of leaders like SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan who have been supporting the LDF, the Congress general secretary said.

He further said that the poll outcome was also "a rejection of the decade-long political arrogance and alleged misgovernance by the LDF".

"The Marxist party needs to realise that its path was wrong and should be ready to correct it," Venugopal contended.

Regarding who would be the chief minister, he said that the Congress has a well-established internal procedure for that, and a decision will be taken soon.

The UDF won 102 seats, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF netted 35 seats, according to Election Commission data on counting of votes for 140 constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Billboards of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are frequently spotted along the national highways

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Pinarayi Vijayan and VD Satheesan

Kerala election results 2026: Left demolished as Congress-led UDF wins big

west bengal, voting, elections, polling

Kerala poll turnout rises to 79.7% after service voters' ballots added: CEO

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Exit polls predict UDF return in Kerala as LDF trails in tight race

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Strong rooms, unsealed rooms shouldn't be opened under any circumstance: EC

Topics : Kerala Assembly Polls K C Venugopal Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListVedanta Demerger ExplainedGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance