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Strong rooms, unsealed rooms shouldn't be opened under any circumstance: EC

The direction was issued following reports of a strong room storing EVMs in Perambra constituency in Kozhikode being opened and reported plans to open another one in Nenmara constituency in Palakkad

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The results of the April 9 Assembly polls in 140 constituencies in the state will be declared on May 4

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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The Election Commission on Tuesday issued clear directions to all District Election Officers and Returning Officers in Kerala not to open any strong rooms under any circumstances before the day the votes are counted.

The direction was issued by Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar following reports of a strong room storing EVMs in Perambra constituency in Kozhikode being opened on Monday, and reported plans to open another one in Nenmara constituency in Palakkad.

"It has been reiterated that under no circumstances shall any strong rooms or unsealed rooms be opened or accessed for the purpose of preparing Index Cards or verifying data in the ENCORE portal.

 

"All concerned officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to safeguard the integrity, transparency, and security of the electoral process," a statement issued by Kelkar's office said.

On Monday, the Kozhikode district administration had clarified that no strong room was opened.

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Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the district election officer, had said that an unsealed "material room" at JDT Islam Higher Secondary School here was opened in the presence of candidates' agents to verify and update polling records.

The officer, in a statement, had said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs were securely stored in a sealed strong room on the first floor of the building under the supervision of central observers and candidates' agents, and that room had not been opened.

However, leaders of the Congress and the party-led UDF had alleged that the incident amounted to a violation of election rules.

The results of the April 9 Assembly polls in 140 constituencies in the state will be declared on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Kerala Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Assembly elections Election Commission

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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