Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to LS

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura

parliament elections

The Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The just-concluded general election has created as many as 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "In pursuance of the provision of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of that Act, the following have ceased to be Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, i.e., the 4th of June, 2024."
 

"Kamakhya Prasad Tasa - Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal - Assam, Misha Bharti - Bihar, Vivek Thakur - Bihar, Deepender Singh Hooda - Haryana, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Madhya Pradesh, Udayanraje Bhonsle - Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal - Maharashtra, K. C. Venugopal - Rajasthan and Biplab Kumar Deb - Tripura.". read the notification.

After this notification, the Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon