Battleground 2024: I never do Hindu-Muslim politics, says Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with a news channel on Tuesday, said his opponents had tarnished his image among Muslims after 2002, referring to the riots in Gujarat when he was the state's chief minister.



Saying that he never did “Hindu-Muslim” politics, Modi told News18 in an interview that when he was growing up in Gujarat, many Muslim families used to live in the neighbourhood.



"We used to celebrate Eid... food used to come to our house from all Muslim families,” he said, adding that he "used to pass under the Tazia during the Muharram procession".



The prime minister filed his nomination in Varanasi on Tuesday, an event attended by several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength, as Modi sought a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.







ALSO READ: Supreme Court reserves verdict in Patanjali misleading advertisements case In the interview with News18, Modi said he believed in 100 per cent saturation when it came to extending benefits to the people and he was lauded by the people for it.

After filing his papers, Modi told local party workers to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.



BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel, and Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders who flanked Modi as he emerged from the collectorate after filing his papers.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, NCP leader Praful Patel, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha were present at the collectorate.After filing his nomination, Modi posted on ‘X’, “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.



It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come." "I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.