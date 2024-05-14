PM Modi declares Rs 3.02 cr of assets in poll affidavit, has no house, car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared his total assets amounting to Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit, as required for contesting elections in India.



PM also has four gold rings worth Rs 2.67 lakh.

He has not declared any immovable assets. He owns no houses or cars says the affidavit. According to the election affidavit, PM Modi has Rs 52,920 in cash and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.85 crore in SBI. The gross total value of his assets is Rs 3,02,06,889.He has not declared any immovable assets. He owns no houses or cars says the affidavit.

PM's income increased from Rs 11.1 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23.



PM Modi had declared assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in 2014 and Rs 2.51 crore in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.