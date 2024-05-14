PM Modi declares Rs 3.02 cr of assets in poll affidavit, has no house, car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared his total assets amounting to Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit, as required for contesting elections in India.
According to the election affidavit, PM Modi has Rs 52,920 in cash and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.85 crore in SBI. The gross total value of his assets is Rs 3,02,06,889.
He has not declared any immovable assets. He owns no houses or cars says the affidavit.
PM also has four gold rings worth Rs 2.67 lakh.
PM's income increased from Rs 11.1 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23.
PM Modi had declared assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in 2014 and Rs 2.51 crore in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
He has aldo given his contact number and email ID in the affidavit.
In the education section, PM Modi has declared that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. He has also mentioned in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him.
Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday which was attended by various NDA leaders including Union ministers and chief ministers.
PM Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as NDA's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat. Varanasi constituency seat with be going to polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the election. Results will be declared on June 4.