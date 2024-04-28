Bharat Adivasi Party eyes Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs across states

Rajkumar Roat (3rd from left) with BAP supporters during a recent rally in Dungarpur. His candidature is from the Banswara Lok Sabha seat is backed by INDIA bloc parties | Photo: Nitin Kumar

“Ek teer, ek kaman, saare adivasi ek saman (one bow, one arrow, all tribals are equal)”: Thousands chanted as they gathered to witness the culmination of a rally by a 31-year-old tribal leader, Rajkumar Roat, at Aadivasi Prerna Sthal Ganji Ghata, located at a hilltop in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district where only a sparse scattering of humble abodes interrupts the rugged landscape.

Amid the scorching heat, the crowd’s fervour intensified, backing their young leader and candidate from the Banswara Lok Sabha seat (which polled last Friday) as he emphasised that this election signifies more than just a political event — “it’s a revolution”.

“This election is about safeguarding our constitution and tribal rights,” declared the founder of Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and two-time MLA. Protecting the constitutional rights of adivasis, advocating for Bhil Pradesh statehood, reservation and enhancing their access to education, health care, and economic opportunities form the core election agenda of the BAP.

Social media players, whose influence extends far beyond the physical confines of the event, played a crucial role to ensure the success of the rally at the BAP’s birthplace. With three-fourths of the supporters comprising youth and teenagers armed with smartphones, these enthusiastic attendees became instant broadcasters, sharing the electrifying atmosphere live on social media platforms.

Amid weak mobile networks in rocky areas, frustrations mounted among the youth, underscoring their ongoing struggle. “Internet access remains a luxury here. Is this what development looks like?” questioned Shiv Pawra, a vocal supporter. “We back the BAP to ensure our voices, unable to be digitally transmitted, are heard in Delhi through our physical representatives.”

The BAP has fielded candidates in over 30 seats across the country. In Banswara, the BAP contested as part of the INDIA bloc.

The BAP’s rally stage strategy also involved providing space for the Congress, Left parties, and the minority community. Despite initial hesitation, Congress MLAs in Banswara forged an alliance with the BAP amid the latter’s growing influence. “Congress MLAs are apprehensive about the possibility of losing their seats in the next Assembly polls due to the BAP’s growing influence. They did not oppose this alliance as it ensures the Congress retains some seats in Banswara,” explained Pradeep Meena, a local Congress supporter in Dungarpur.

Currently, of the eight Legislative Assembly seats under the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency, four are heldby the BJP, three by the Congress, and one by the BAP.

While Roat stood to gain from the alliance, the late tie-up between the BAP and the Congress resulted in Congress candidate Arvind Sita Damor being unable to withdraw his nomination. However, according to the alliance partners, Damor’s failure to withdraw was at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

Malviya was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government from 2021 to 2023. While Congress suspended Damore for his failure to withdraw from the race and his alleged association with Malviya, the challenge extended beyond Damor. INDIA bloc supporters expressed concern over two other Independent candidates sharing the same name, Rajkumar, adding complexity to the electoral landscape.

“The BJP is resorting to various tactics, including deploying lookalikes and fielding candidates with identical names, in their bid to secure victory in this seat,” said Rajender Pargi from Amarpura.

To address this complexity, the BAP organised hundreds of groups, comprising both men and women from each village, tasked with educating voters. Their mission: To clarify that four candidates named Rajkumar were in the contest, and that voters must ensure to check for the hockey and ball symbol, located on the fourth position on the voting machine.

“The strength of the BAP lies in its utilisation of social media, the thunderous presence of volunteer groups, and a strategic approach to educate and empower first-time voters about their rights,” explained Afzal Razak, a dedicated BAP supporter who has travelled approximately 800 km from Haryana’s Mewat to Banswara. He emphasised that the BAP’s relentless commitment to selfless service for the community is expanding each day.

Roat also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly targeting minorities in his Banswara rally, and labelling tribals as “urban naxals”.

Roat entered politics during his college days at SBP Government College in 2013 and was elected MLA in 2018 on a Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) seat. He parted ways with the six-year-old BTP and established BAP just months before the December 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election. Since then, the BAP has rapidly extended its influence, reaching across more than 12 states. With the presence of four MLAs — three in Rajasthan and one in Madhya Pradesh — the party’s swift ascent underscores its emergence as a formidable force in the political landscape.

In its inaugural political foray in Rajasthan in 2023, the BAP didn’t just secure victory in three seats, four of its candidates also were in the runner-up position. Roat’s historic triumph in Chorasi stood out, clinching victory with a remarkable margin of 69,166 votes, the second highest in the state.

With 47 of 543 Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs, Roat is determined to expand its presence.