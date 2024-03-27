Sensex (    %)
                             
BJP files complaint with EC against Sanjay Raut, alleging violation of MCC

This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut likened PM Modi to Aurangzeb while addressing a rally in Buldhana in the Vidarbha region

Sanjay Raut

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Election Commission of India against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, alleging a violation of election model code of conduct.
In a letter addressed to the Election Commissioner of India, the party has requested the Commission to direct Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray to tender an 'unconditional public apology' to the Prime Minister and the people of Gujarat.
Also, order the immediate filing of an FIR and criminal investigations against Sanjay Raut under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act 1951, as mentioned in the letter.
"We wish to draw your urgent attention to a statement made by Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a party meeting in Buldana district of Maharashtra in the presence of his party president, Uddhav Thackeray," the letter stated.
"Sanjay Raut, an MP and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), tragically departed from the standards of respectful and dignified communication, thereby transgressing legal statutes and undermining fundamental principles of political discourse. His egregious comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the historical figure of Aurangzeb, a ruler infamous for his despotic tendencies and oppressive rule, is not only unacceptable but also profoundly disrespectful," it added.
This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut likened PM Modi to Aurangzeb while addressing a rally in Buldhana in the Vidarbha region.
He had said that while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, was born in Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in present-day Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi.
"There is a place called Dahod (in Gujarat) where Modi was born, and Aurangzeb was also born there. So this Aurangzebi attitude is marching towards Maharashtra from Gujarat and Delhi, and also against Shiv Sena and our self-respect. Don't say Modi has come, say Aurangzeb has arrived. We will bury them," Raut was quoted saying.

Topics : Election Commission of India BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjay Raut Model Code of Conduct

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

