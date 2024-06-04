Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Tharoor; claims Kerala supporting BJP

Chandrasekhar, who is Union Minister of State for Information Technology in outgoing cabinet, told PTI that it was "disappointing" that he lost, even though the BJP fought very strong battle

Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar | Photo: X @PTI_News

''Growth of BJP in Kerala is completely expected and will continue," he said. | Photo: X @PTI_News

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday conceded defeat to Congress' Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, but said that the election result in Kerala indicates that people are increasingly supporting the saffron party.
Chandrasekhar, who is the Union Minister of State for Information Technology in the outgoing cabinet, told PTI that it was "disappointing" that he lost, even though the BJP fought a very strong battle in the state.
 
 
"We have come very close and have set a record margin and vote share. It shows that people of Kerala are increasingly supporting the BJP. It is disappointing that I couldn't win today, but fought a clean campaign. We didn't use divisiveness like our opposition. Growth of BJP in Kerala is completely expected and will continue," he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon