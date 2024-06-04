Will the INDIA bloc form the new govt? Here's what Sharad Pawar says

2024 Lok Sabha election results: As it becomes clearer that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to cross the majority mark of 272 seats alone, anticipation around the coalitions has increased.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 244 out of 543 seats. It is followed by Congress on 98 seats and Samajwadi Party on 34 seats.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (Secular) leads on 13 seats, making him crucial for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The other leader in the NDA who will be crucial for the BJP is Chandrababu Naidu, as his Telugu Desam Party is leading on 16 seats.

BJP would need both of these parties to form the government. Media reports on Tuesday hinted that the BJP may be in touch with Naidu. There are also reports that that the Opposition may also reach out to both of these leaders.

Amid this, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is leading on seven seats, has denied talking to Naidu or Kumar.

"I have not spoken to Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar today," he said.

Pawar also said that the INDIA bloc is likely to meet in New Delhi tomorrow to discuss the future course.

"I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The INDIA alliance meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow. The final decision is expected to be taken by this evening. Accordingly, I will be in Delhi," he said.

To a question about who would be the next prime minister, Pawar said, "We have not given it a thought. He also said that he was "not sure" if the INDIA bloc would be able to form the government.

"I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form the government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action," he said.