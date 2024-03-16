Sensex (    %)
                             
Cong guarantees comprehensive social, economic and caste census: Kharge

The promises are part of another five guarantees, each for 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced by the party on Saturday

Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking about 'Right to Jal-Jangal-Jameen' (Legal rights to water, forest and land), he said the Congress guarantees protection of tribal forest rights

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, and a comprehensive social, economic and caste census.
He also assured a comprehensive review of the "anti-worker" labour codes passed by the Narendra Modi government, and to make suitable amendments to strengthen the rights of labour.
The promises are part of another five guarantees, each for 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced by the party on Saturday.
"The Congress Party guarantees a comprehensive social, economic and caste census. Through this, the population, socio-economic condition of all castes and communities, their share in national wealth and their representation in institutions related to governance will be surveyed," Kharge said listing out guarantees under 'Hissedari Nyay'.
He said this affirmative action policy will bring revolutionary change in the country.
"The Congress also guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SC, ST and OBC....50 per cent may go 60, 65. Like Tamil Nadu, what they did, we want to do," Kharge added.
Further noting that Congress guarantees to revive and implement by law the special component plan of SCs and STs, he said this step has already been taken by some Congress-ruled states.
Speaking about 'Right to Jal-Jangal-Jameen' (Legal rights to water, forest and land), he said the Congress guarantees protection of tribal forest rights.
The party guarantees to resolve all pending Forest Rights Act claims within one year and initiate a transparent process to review rejected claims within 6 months, Kharge said.
The Congress will also increase the MSP (minimum support price) guarantee for minor forest produce, Kharge said, under "Apni Dharti, Apna Raaj" (Our Land, Our Government). The party guarantees self governance to tribal brothers and sisters and protection of their cultural rights.
The Congress is committed to notifying as Scheduled Areas all those settlements where tribals are the largest social group, the party said.
Kharge said throughout the course of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has announced 15 guarantees under 'Kisan Nyay', 'Yuva Nyay', and 'Mahila Nyay'.

"In each 'Nyay' there will be five points, totalling 15 in these three guarantees. The main objective of 'Bharat Jodo NyayYatra' is 'Nyay' for all Indians -- social justice, economic justice and political justice," the party said.
Speaking about guarantees under 'Shramik Nyay', Kharge said the Congress guarantees a Right to Health law that will provide universal healthcare, including free medicines, treatment, essential diagnostics, rehabilitative and palliative care, and surgery.
He said, ensuring "Shram ka Samman" the party guarantees a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day, which will also be the minimum for all MGNREGA workers nationally.
The Congress will bring an employment guarantee act for urban areas, Kharge said, adding it will be with a focus on building public infrastructure, making cities resilient to climate change, and bridging gaps in social services.
With focus on "Samajik Suraksha", the party guarantees comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance.
The Congress further guarantees a comprehensive review of the anti-worker labour codes passed by the Modi government, and to make suitable amendments to strengthen the rights of labour, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

