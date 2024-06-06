Business Standard
Congress convenes CWC meet on June 8 to discuss Lok Sabha poll result

The Congress has emerged as the second largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Congress meeting

Photo: Twitter/@INCMP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha poll result.
Votes of the election were counted on June 4.
The meeting has been convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will chair it. Party leaders will discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election, sources said.
The meeting will be held at 11 am at the Congress headquarters on Saturday.
The Congress has emerged as the second largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in 2019 Lok Sabha poll.
It will be after a gap of 10 years that the Congress will have the Leader of Opposition's position in the Lok Sabha, a post it failed to get as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House both in 2014 and 2019.
Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides others leaders would participate in the deliberations.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

