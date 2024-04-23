Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion, says PM Modi

The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.
As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims, he said while addressing an election rally in Tonk.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.
The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution.
"Modi is dedicated to the Constitution. Modi is a person who worships Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Reservation quota Reservation policy Religious controversy Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon