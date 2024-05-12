Business Standard
Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold meeting with AAP councillors on May 13

On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest

The AAP chief, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. (Photo: X/@AAP)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with AAP councillors on Monday, the party said.
On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest.
Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.
"He will hold a meeting with the AAP councillors at the party office in Rouse Avenue on Monday," the party said.
The AAP chief, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP

First Published: May 12 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

