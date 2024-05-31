Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Election 2024: Congress not to participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates

Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured

Congress, Congress flag

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.
Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.
"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Khera said in a statement.
The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon