LS polls: 70,000 security personnel deployed for Jun 1 elections in Punjab

In the wake of the heatwave, the Punjab CEO said drinking water, shades, 'chabeel' (sweetened water), and medical kits have been arranged at polling stations. (Photo:PT

Around 70,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the wake of polling in 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said here on Friday.

Besides, 1.20 lakh polling staff have been deployed for the voting in the state, he said.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place from 7 am till 6 pm on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, the Punjab CEO said the total number of voters in Punjab is 2,14,61,739 comprising 1,12,86,726 male voters and 1,01,74,240 female voters and 773 transgender voters.

In comparison to the total number of voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, there was an increase of around seven lakh in number of voters, said the Punjab CEO, accompanied by nodal officer and IPS officer M F Farooqui.

The CEO said 5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 age group, who are eligible for casting their votes for the first time.

He further said that a target of achieving more than 70 per cent voter turnout has been fixed for the June 1 elections.

Punjab had seen a voter turnout of 65.96 per cent during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was below the national average.

On the deployment of security personnel in view of polling, he said around 70,000 security personnel comprising state police force, central armed police force and home guards have been deployed.



The Punjab CEO said a total of 24,451 polling stations have been set up and out of which 5,694 have been identified as critical.

"There will be 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations," he said, adding that around 6,600 micro observers will also be deployed.

There will be 1,076 model polling stations in the state, besides 115 green, 165 pink, 99 youth managed and 101 PwDs (persons with disabilities) managed polling stations, he said.

In the wake of the heatwave, the Punjab CEO said drinking water, shades, 'chabeel' (sweetened water), and medical kits have been arranged at polling stations.

There will be minimum assured facilities, including electricity, furniture, ramp and toilets, at the polling station, he said.

Replying to a question on the facility of home voting for people above 85 years and PwDs, he said that 12,843 such voters have already cast their votes by availing this facility.

He said there were around 1.90 lakh 85-plus voters and 1.50 lakh PwD voters in the state.