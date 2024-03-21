Sensex (    %)
                             
Caste census against 'Indira-Rajiv legacy': Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma invoked Congress' historical position on the issue under the regime of former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and advised the party to refrain from indulging in identity politics

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Union Minister Anand Sharma on Thursday wrote to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, opposing the party's demand for a caste census. The issue is a central pillar of the Congress' Lok Sabha election campaign.
"...In my considered view, a Caste Census cannot be a panacea nor a solution for the unemployment and prevailing inequalities…," Sharma's letter reads. It states that though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has "never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics."

Disrespect to Indira, Rajiv Gandhi

In the three-page long letter, the CWC member invoked Congress' historical position on the issue under the regime of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
"It is pertinent to recall Indira Gandhi's clarion call of 1980: 'Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi hath par'. After the Mandel riots of 1990, Rajiv Gandhi, as a Leader of Opposition, in his historic speech in Lok Sabha on 6th September 1990 said: "We have problems if caste is defined to enshrine casteism in our country We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies The Congress cannot stand by and watch this nation being divided."

Further, Sharma expressed his concern of the party's "departure from the historic position" and called for a reflection in the stand.

"In my humble opinion, this will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji," he said.

Avoiding national caste census' conscious policy decision'

The former Minister of Commerce and Industry further blacked his case by saying that avoiding caste-related questions in the census was a "conscious policy decision."

"All Census Commissioners, after independence, have recorded their reasons and disapproval of a national caste census citing overlap, duplication, data lacking in accuracy and doubtful authenticity."

He advised the party to "reclaim its role as a builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society."

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

