FIR lodged against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for remarks against CM Mamata

He expressed regret for his remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words

Dilip Ghosh

Bardhaman: BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Dilip Ghosh after offering prayers at Sarbamangala temple, in Bardhaman, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on Thursday.
 
Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said.
 
The FIR was lodged based on complaints lodged by an advocate at Durgapur court and another person, the official said.
Ghosh, the former state BJP president, had apologised on Wednesday for his comments on Banerjee, which had triggered a political storm.
The Election Commission has also issued a show-cause notice to Ghosh, prompted by a complaint by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, asking him to respond by March 29.
 
According to the English translation of Ghosh's remarks, as provided by the EC in its notice, he had said: "When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura's daughter; decide who is your father, this is not right".
 
The poll panel deemed the comments offensive, insulting, and prima facie a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Denouncing the remarks, the BJP in a communication to Ghosh, who has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, said the comments were "unparliamentary" and against the culture of the party.
 
He expressed regret for his remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words.
 
"If it is so, I am sorry for that," Ghosh, known for making controversial remarks, said.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

