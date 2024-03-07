Sensex (    %)
                        
INDIA bloc lacks unity, has no vision or agenda for LS elections: BJP

BJP leader and MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the Congress in Goa was finished

BJP flag

BJP flag (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Opposition grouping INDIA has no unity, vision or agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party here on Thursday.
BJP Goa spokesman Yatish Naik said that hours after the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met in Goa, the Congress and AAP were seen sparring in the Punjab Assembly.
Leaders of INDIA parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar) met here on Wednesday and decided to set up a coordination committee to formulate a joint strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in Goa.
The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies North Goa and South Goa. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won the North Goa seat, while the other went to the Congress.
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Naik said on Thursday that the Opposition bloc was focussed on resurrecting a rejected dynast who has failed time and again.
The BJP spokesman claimed the INDIA grouping lacks unity. One partner claims that they will not support the alliance if ticket is given to a particular candidate. There are huge differences within the alliance, he said, adding that it has no vision or agenda for the upcoming polls.
BJP leader and MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the Congress in Goa was finished.
Amonkar, who was among the eight MLAs that switched over to the BJP from Congress in 2022, accused Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar of finishing the party by forming his coterie.
Amonkar claimed that old Congress leaders were sidelined by the party.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

