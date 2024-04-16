Business Standard
PM Modi will expedite action against corruption after Jun 4: Nadda in TN

At the end of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country, counting of votes will be taken up on June 4

BJP National President JP Nadda | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a roadshow at Paramakudi in this district, in support of NDA candidate and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Panneerselvam, an expelled AIADMK leader, is contesting from Ramanathapuram as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led NDA. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 19.
Lashing out at the ruling DMK in the state over alleged corruption, Nadda accused party people of being involved in "sand scam" (alleged illegal sand mining) and said DMK stands for "Dynasty, Money swindling and Kattapanchayat," (Kangaroo court).
After June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will expedite action against corruption and "all these people will be either in jail or bail," he said.
At the end of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country, counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
Nadda, who campaigned for Panneerselvam atop a specially designed vehicle, praised the latter as "a very senior leader who is experienced, mature and has fought for Tamil Nadu's cause."

Modi has given "special treatment" to the southern state on granting funds, Nadda said, adding the PM "has taken Tamil culture and language to the international fora."

He also said the country has made rapid strides in various sectors and that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty during the decade-old NDA rule.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

