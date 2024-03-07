Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress promises 3 mn govt jobs to young people

The Congress on Thursday made five major youth-centric promises, including an assurance to fill about 3 million government job vacancies if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

“There are 3 million government vacancies in India. Modi ji doesn't get them filled. The BJP doesn't fill them. After coming to power, our first step will be to fill these posts,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi was speaking in Rajasthan as part of his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Congress launches 'Yuva Nyay' guarantees

Branding the promises as ‘Yuva Nyay’, or justice for the youth, Gandhi promised to end exam paper leaks, provide employment, improve social security, and promote startups.

Each young degree and diploma holder will get a guaranteed one-year apprenticeship in private and government sectors, during which they will be paid a stipend of Rs 1 lakh. The Congress will provide the right to employment, the 53-year-old Congress leader said.

Law against paper leaks

He promised a Congress government would enact strict laws to curb recruitment examination question paper leaks. It will standardise the government recruitment exam process and conduct it in a “reliable” manner.

MSP issue

Gandhi promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops to farmers and social security for gig workers. The party has been raking the MSP issue since the launch of the farmers' protest in February. The legal guarantee on MSP is one of the 12 key demands raised by about 200 farm groups protesting at the borders of Delhi since February 13.

Gandhi also promised a Rs 5,000-crore fund for startups in all the districts of the country in a bid to accelerate youth-led entrepreneurship. Youth below 40 years of age will be able to avail the benefits of the scheme.

“It is the resolve of Congress to make the dreams of the youth a reality,” the party said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) following Gandhi’s announcements.