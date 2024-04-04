LS polls 2024: CPI(M) manifesto promises 'super tax' on rich, scrap UAPA

In its manifesto, the Left party appealed to ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre, targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.





The party stated that the Lok Sabha elections are taking place at a time when "the Republic of India faces an existential crisis created by the Narendra Modi-led decade-long rule of the BJP government." The CPI (M) alleged that the BJP is spreading "communal poison into the veins of India" and said the 18th Lok Sabha elections are about saving India against "the effort of the BJP to transform the secular, democratic character of the Indian Republic into a rabidly intolerant, hate and violence-based authoritarian and fascistic Hindutva Rashtra."

Key features of CPI (M)'s manifesto:

1) The party promised to fight for a law against hate speech and crimes. It said that it is committed to scrapping the CAA or Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

'Scrap UAPA, PMLA'

2) "The CPI(M) stands for the scrapping of all draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the party said. It promised to take steps to "protect and strengthen the autonomy of independent institutions."

Super Tax on the rich

3) The party has promised to revisit and reverse the privatization of public sector entities. "A tax on the super-rich along with a general wealth tax and an inheritance tax must be legislated," it said.

4) The party also promised to make pro-worker laws to replace the current labor codes. Like the Congress, the CPI (M) has promised a legal provision for the minimum support price of crops, which several farm bodies have been demanding since February.

CPI(M) promises 'Right to Work'

5) It also promised to ensure the inclusion of the 'Right to Work' as a constitutional right. "The vacancies in government and public sector posts must be filled urgently. There is a need to strengthen and expand MSMEs, which can generate jobs. The budgetary allocations for MGNREGA must be doubled," the manifesto says.

6) The CPI(M) also promised a new law guaranteeing urban employment through legislation and an unemployment allowance.

7) The CPI(M) said it stands for an increase to at least six percent of the GDP in budgetary allocations for education. It stands for the devolution of 50 percent of the total collection of Central taxes to the states, the document further says.

New system to choose governor

8) If voted to power, the party hopes to implement a method to choose the state governor through a panel, which will be proposed by the chief minister of the state.

Reservation in Private Sector

9) "The CPI(M) stands for a law for reservations in the private sector and for immediate filling of vacancies in reserved posts without dilution; for protection of constitutional and legal rights of adivasis and an end to cultural assimilation," it said.

10) The party also promised a caste-based census, a ban on corporate donations to political parties, and the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, among other things.