Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting on April 26, details here

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 10

The Election Commission of India, in a press conference on Saturday, announced the complete polling schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the election commission, the polling for the general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Phase 2 will witness voting in 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT). The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4.

Out of the total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, 412 are for general candidates, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase I: Voting on April 19; check details here According to data released by the Election Commission, 22 states/UTs will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two have three poll dates, three have poll dates, two have five poll dates, and three states have seven poll dates.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 2 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: March 28 (Thursday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 8 (Monday)

Date of polls: April 26 (Friday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)



Photo: Election Commission of India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: States going to polls

Assam: 14 seats in Assam will go to polls over three phases. 5 seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The second phase will see five seats go to polls on April 26.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first three phases. Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, three will go to polls in Phase 2 on April 26.



ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Polling to be held in 7 phases, result on June 4 Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first three phases. Out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, three will go to polls in Phase 2 on April 26.

Karnataka: Voting in Karnataka will take place in two phases. 14 of the 28 seats will go to polls in Phase 2 on April 26. The remaining seats will go to polls in Phase 3.

Kerela: All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will go to polls in a single phase on April 26.

Madhya Pradesh: Of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, seven will go to polls in Phase 2 on April 19. The remaining will be conducted over Phase 1, Phase 3, and Phase 4.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for eight seats will be done in Phase 2 on April 26.



ALSO READ: Model Code of Conduct kicks in as election schedule announced: What is it? Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for eight seats will be done in Phase 2 on April 26.

Manipur: Both seats in Manipur will go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19. One of the constituencies will go to polls in two phases - Phase 1 and Phase 2 (April 26).

Rajasthan: Voting will be conducted over two phases in Rajasthan. Of the 25 seats, 13 will go to polls in Phase 2 on April 26, concluding voting in the state.

Tripura: Polling for the Tripura Lok Sabha seat will be conducted in two phases. Of the two seats, one will go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19 and the second in Phase 2 on April 26.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls over all seven phases. The second phase will see eight seats go to polls on April 26.

West Bengal: 42 seats will go to polls over all seven phases. The second phase will see three seats go to polls on April 26.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five seats in J&K will be conducted over five consecutive phases (Phases 1 to 5). One seat will go into voting on April 26.