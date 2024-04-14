Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party releases fresh list of 7 candidates

Apart from this, the SP has also fielded Amarnath Maurya from Phoolpur and Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr.

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared seven more Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, with the party fielding former MP Bhishm Shankar 'Kushal' Tiwari from Domariyaganj seat.

With this, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has announced the names of 57 candidates in the state, party leaders said.

According to the list released by the SP on X, sitting MP from Shravasti and former BSP leader Ram Shiromani Verma has been fielded by the party from the seat.

Besides, former MLA Laxminath alias Pappu Nishad has been named as party candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

The SP has also given the ticket to Babu Singh Kushwaha, a former close aide of BSP chief Mayawati. He has been made the SP candidate from Jaunpur, party spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap said.



Ramashankar Rajbhar, a former BSP MP from Salempur, has been made the candidate by the SP in this election. He had represented Salempur in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

Kashyap said Domariyaganj candidate Tiwari was the MP from Sant Kabir Nagar from 2009 to 2014, and from Khalilabad from 2007 to 2009. Tiwari was then with the BSP, and he joined the SP in December 2021.

Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party was a part of the coalition Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party failed to win any seat in the election.