Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Senior party leaders Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, and MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son, Amol Kirtikar, are among the prominent names announced

Uddhav Thackeray

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday released a list of 17 candidates the party will field in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The party, which is led by former chief minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has fielded former union minister Arvind Sawant in Mumbai South constituency and sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West.
Anil Desai will fight the elections in Mumbai South-Central. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former union minister Anant Geete in Raigad, Narendra Khedekar in Buldhana and Chandrahar Patil in Sangli, according to Raut's post on X (formerly Twitter). (Is he candidate or not?)

List of Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidates:


Buldhana: Narendra Khedekar
 
Yavatmal-Vashim: Sanjay Deshmukh
 
Maval: Sanjog Vaghere-Patil
 
Sangli: Chandrahar Patil
 
Hingoli: Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
 
Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire
 
Dharashiv: Omraje Nimbalkar
 
Shirdi: Bhausaheb Vaghchaure
 
Nashik: Rajabhau Waze
 
Raigad: Anant Geete
 
Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri: Vinayak Raut
 
Thane: Rajan Vichare
 
Mumbai North-East: Sanjay Dina Patil
 
Mumbai-South: Arvind Sawant
 
Mumbai South-Central: Anil Desai
 
Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar
 
Parbhani: Sanjay Jadhav

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that Amol Kiritkar, Chandrahar Patil, and Anant Gete would be the Shiv Sena candidates in Mumbai North-West, Sangli, and Raigad Lok Sabha seats, respectively. The Nationalist Congress Party, a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, has yet to declare its candidates.

The Congress has announced its candidates for seats where there is no tussle with MVA partners. MVA constituents, who are also part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, are finalising their seat-sharing arrangement.

The Shiv Sena, which is led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and governs the state as part of an alliance, is expected to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, according to party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases, beginning on April 19. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. With the deadline for filing nominations being March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, parties that have not yet named nominees for these constituencies are expected to do so by Tuesday.

Topics : Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Lok Sabha elections BS Web Reports Election news

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

