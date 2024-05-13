LS polls: Vote in large numbers, help INDIA bloc form govt, appeals Cong

Congress supporters during a rally of party candidate from Bengaluru Central Mansoor Ali Khan before he files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, April 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to cast their votes in large numbers in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls and help the INDIA bloc form government at the Centre.

In a post on X, Gandhi appealed to the electorate not to be distracted and vote on issues that concern it.





पहले तीन चरणों में ही यह बात स्पष्ट हो चुकी है कि 4 जून को INDIA की सरकार बनने जा रही है।



याद रखिए, आपके एक वोट से सिर्फ आपके लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों की रक्षा ही नहीं होगी, बल्कि पूरे परिवार की तकदीर बदल जाएगी।

आज चौथे चरण का मतदान है!पहले तीन चरणों में ही यह बात स्पष्ट हो चुकी है कि 4 जून को INDIA की सरकार बनने जा रही है।याद रखिए, आपके एक वोट से सिर्फ आपके लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों की रक्षा ही नहीं होगी, बल्कि पूरे परिवार की तकदीर बदल जाएगी।

"Today is the fourth phase of voting. After the first three phases, it has become clear that on June 4 an INDIA (bloc) government is going to be formed," he said.

"Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family," Gandhi said as polling was underway in 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.

Polling is also being simultaneously held in all 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling YSRCP, Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). Twenty-eight assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase.

Congress president Kharge said in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections, people have shown their might by voting for democracy and striving to save the Constitution from autocratic forces.

"This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of NYAY-Justice and make INDIA (bloc) win. Do not get deterred by the diversionary tactics of hateful speeches which divide society," Kharge said in his appeal posted on X.

"I urge you to completely focus on our collective objective in protecting democracy and safeguarding the basis of our existence - The Constitution of India," the Congress chief said.

Urging citizens to remember the "five pillars of justice" promised by the Congress, Kharge said, "These are paramount in our fight to rekindle the spirit of freedom, justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in our beloved India."



Gandhi also said that one vote is equal to first job of Rs 1 lakh per year for the youth. One vote also equals to Rs 1 lakh per year in the bank accounts of poor women, he added.

"So come out in large numbers and vote to show that the country will now vote on issues and will not be distracted," Gandhi said.