LS polls: Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi, Bidhuri on 2nd spot

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is the richest among the prominent Lok Sabha poll candidates in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's Manoj Tiwari (53) is the richest among the prominent Lok Sabha poll candidates in Delhi with assets worth Rs 28.05 crore.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (71), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from South Delhi, is on the second spot with assets worth Rs 21.08 crore. According to his income-tax returns for 2022-23, Bidhuri has an annual income of Rs 14.93 lakh.

The third-richest among the poll contenders is Mahabal Mishra (69), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from West Delhi. He has declared assets worth Rs 19.93 crore. Mishra's highest qualification is pre-university certificate from the LS College in Bihar's Muzaffarpur that he obtained in 1971.

Oxford University-returned lawyer Bansuri Swaraj (40), daughter of former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj, with assets worth Rs 19 crore, occupies the fourth spot, followed by former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, who is now with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Anand owns assets worth Rs 17.87 crore.

Swaraj, who is making her poll debut from the New Delhi seat, owns two vehicles, including a high-end Mercedes Benz car bought in 2023, according to her self-sworn affidavit.

She possesses one-sixth of a joint property in Haryana's Palwal valued at Rs 99.34 lakh and three flats in posh areas of Delhi -- two at Jantar Mantar and one at Hailey Road.

In her election affidavit, Swaraj has revealed her income at Rs 68.28 lakh, as mentioned in her income-tax returns filed for 2022-23.

Swaraj earned her Barrister-at-Law degree from Inns of Inner Temple, London in 2007 and completed Master of Studies from St Catherines's College, University of Oxford in 2009.

Tiwari, who is contesting the election from North East Delhi for the third time in a row, declared his income at Rs 46.25 lakh in his income-tax returns filed for 2022-23. He stated that his sources of income are singing and acting, and as a member of Parliament.

The Bhojpuri singer-cum-actor completed BA (Honours) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), from where he also secured a master's degree in physical education in 1994.

Anand is the BSP candidate from the high-profile New Delhi seat. He has declared in his poll affidavit that he has vehicles worth Rs 51 lakh, including that of his wife.

Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi has assets worth Rs 10.65 lakh. He holds a PhD that he completed in 2019 from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat from the West Delhi seat has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.6 lakh. She holds a master's degree in commerce from the Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

Praveen Khandelwal (64), the BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate, has declared assets worth Rs 6.62 crore. According to his income-tax returns for 2022-23, he had an income of Rs 4.56 lakh. He completed his graduation from the Delhi University's (DU) Ramjas College.

Udit Raj (66), the Congress candidate from North West Delhi, completed his MA from the Osmania University in 1988 and LLB from the MMH College, CCS University, Meerut in 1995. He received an honorary doctorate from the Bible College and Seminary in Rajasthan's Kota in 2003.

Raj has shown an income of about Rs 1 crore in his 2022-23 income-tax returns. He has movable assets worth Rs 5.54 crore.

Rajan Singh (26), the first third-gender candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, has filed his papers from the South Delhi seat. His election affidavit shows Rs 1 lakh cash in hand and movable assets worth Rs 15.1 lakh, including 200 grams of gold and about Rs 10,000 in a bank account.

Singh has declared no immovable assets.

Kuldeep Kumar (35), the AAP candidate from East Delhi, has declared movable assets of Rs 21.41 lakh and no immovable assets. He is a dropout from the DU's Shyam Lal College.

J P Agarwal (79), the veteran Congress leader fielded from Chandni Chowk, has moveable assets worth Rs 76.98 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.78 crore. He completed his graduation from the DU's Hansraj College in 1964.

Harsh Malhotra, 60, has stated in his affidavit that he holds assets worth Rs 3.75 crore and his source of income is printing business. The BJP candidate from East Delhi is a law graduate from the DU.

Sahi Ram, 63, is the MLA from Tughlaqabad. He has declared in his affidavit that his main source of income is his salary and allowances as an MLA, interest from a savings bank account and rent. According to his affidavit, Ram owns movable assets of Rs 34.8 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.04 crore.

Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP's North West Delhi candidate, graduated in political science and history from the Subharti University in Meerut in 2022, according to his election affidavit.

The 61-year-old has shown an income of Rs 3.83 lakh in his income-tax returns for 2022-23. His movable assets are worth Rs 29.31 lakh and those of his wife are valued at Rs 31.92 lakh.

Chandoliya owns a third of a joint family property in Raigar Pura that has a current market value of Rs 2.15 crore. He and his wife own separate vehicles.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 7 while the last date to withdraw candidature is May 9.