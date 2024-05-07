Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

Bareilly: A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Voting for Phase 3 of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started early morning on Tuesday. The third phase will see 93 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls, across 11 states and Union territories (UTs).

All seats in Gujarat are going to polls today, with the exception of the Surat seat where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed. Voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir was deferred to May 25 and the Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh was moved to Phase 3 from Phase 2, following the demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Karnataka

In Karnataka, where polling is underway for 14 constituencies, an estimated 9.45 per cent turnout was reported till 9 am.

The highest turnout of 11.39 per cent was recorded in Shimoga, followed by Uttara Kannada at 11.07 per cent, while Raichur reported the lowest turnout at 8.27 per cent.

A total of 227 candidates, including 21 women, are contesting in this phase, with the Congress and BJP engaged in a direct contest. The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the state was held on April 26.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in West Bengal

In West Bengal, polling was conducted peacefully in four Lok Sabha seats, with a turnout of 15.85 per cent recorded till 9 am.

Jangipur reported the highest turnout at 16.95 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (16.33 per cent), Maldaha Uttar (15.33 per cent), and Murshidabad (14.87 per cent).

The Election Commission received 182 complaints, of which 16 have been addressed. To ensure free and fair polling, the ECI deployed 334 companies of central forces along with 13,600 state police personnel.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Assam

In Assam, voter turnout stood at around 10.12 per cent in the first two hours of polling across four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Dhubri recorded the highest polling percentage at 10.75 per cent, followed by Guwahati (10.38 per cent), Kokrajhar (9.77 per cent), and Barpeta (9.26 per cent).

A total of 8,149,091 voters, including 4,100,544 men, 4,048,436 women, and 111 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to cast their votes. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to vote later in the day in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, polling was underway for 11 out of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with a voter turnout of 6.64 per cent reported till 9 am.

Various constituencies witnessed varied turnout rates, with Latur recording 7.91 per cent polling, Kolhapur 8.04 per cent, and Raigad 6.84 per cent, among others.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, and other prominent figures exercised their franchise in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. The electoral battle between the Congress and BJP intensified as voters queued up at polling stations across the state.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Bihar

In Bihar, voter turnout stood at around 10.78 per cent in the first two hours of polling across five Lok Sabha constituencies. Supaul recorded the highest turnout at 11.41 per cent, followed by Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria.

The electoral fate of 54 candidates will be decided in this phase, with key contests between the NDA and Opposition parties.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, polling was conducted in seven of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies, with a voter turnout of 13.24 per cent recorded till 9 am.

State Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale were among the early voters. Heightened security measures were in place, with the deployment of central forces and police personnel to ensure peaceful polling.

A total of 168 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, with the BJP and Congress locked in a keen contest.



(With agency inputs)