Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar seat

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Aurangabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah adresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.
Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered as Vijay Muhurat'.

The former BJP president had won from the Gandhinagar constituency in the 2019 general elections by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.
Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

