Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission to hold press conference on June 3

This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls.
The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on Saturday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls.
 
"Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC said.
Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon