LS elections: 12,000 paramilitary forces to be deployed in Tripura

Around 12,000 central and state paramilitary forces will be deployed in Tripura for the elections, a senior police officer said.

Voting in Tripura West Lok Sabha seat and by-election in Ramnagar assembly seat will be held in the first phase on April 19, while electors in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will exercise their franchise in the second phase on April 26.

"A total of 84 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed in the state for the elections, with 14 companies of CRPF arriving on Thursday," Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chaudhury said.

He said no more central forces will be deployed as 84 companies are "enough for conducting the elections in the state".

A company of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) comprises around 80-100 personnel.

Besides, around 4,500 personnel of the state paramilitary force, Tripura State Rifles, will also be deployed for election-related duties, while BSF will continue to remain vigilant along the India-Bangladesh international border, the police officer said.

He said some central forces will be shifted to areas in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency after the completion of the first phase of voting in the Tripura West seat and Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Vishal Kumar, Returning Officer of the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, said that of the 1,685 polling booths in the constituency, 565 have been identified as critical and vulnerable and for those, tight security measures will be taken.

Security forces have already launched operations against anti-social elements, including drug peddlers, he said.

Saju Vaheed, Returning Officer of Tripura East Parliamentary constituency, said, "Vulnerability mapping of polling booths in the seat keeps changing based on inputs from the ground and political parties. Adequate security forces have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections."



The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency has 1,664 polling booths.

Vigil along the 856-km border with Bangladesh has been intensified to thwart any intrusion bid, he added.