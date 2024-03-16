LS elections: AAP-Cong, BJP campaigns to have local, national issues

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

Political parties will go to the people with both national and local issues during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns in Delhi that sends seven members to the Lower House of Parliament.

While the BJP is expected to base its campaigns on the works done by the Narendra Modi government in the national capital and across the country, alliance partners AAP and Congress will seek to challenge their rival on issues related to price rise, employment and even the recently implemented contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Lack of civic amenities for residents of unauthorised colonies who form a sizeable part of the electorate and the constant bickering on implementation of projects between the Lt Governor and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will also feature in the campaigns.

The Ayodhya Ram temple and the corruption cases against AAP leaders are expected to be put forth prominently by the BJP, while its rivals would look to raise the alleged targeting of opposition leaders by central agencies and the electoral bonds issue.

1. Modi factor: The BJP has relied on Prime Minister Modi's popularity and his government's schemes to woo voters during elections. This time too, it will be no different as the party will go to campaign with "Modi ki guarantee". Political observers have dubbed him a deciding factor in elections -- assembly or parliamentary.

2. Implementation of CAA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Centre announced the implementation of the CAA, which seeks to give citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. INDIA bloc parties AAP and Congress have claimed it will lead to "politics of polarisation".





3. Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol at a new grand temple in his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh will be one of the most important highlights of the BJP's campaign along with the party's resolve towards "Ram Rajya".

4. Water and power schemes: Like in the Delhi assembly poll, the AAP expects its government's free water and electricity schemes to be major vote pullers also in the general elections. It seeks to target voters from the lower and middle-income groups.

5. Lt Governor-AAP government tussle: The AAP has often accused the BJP and the Lt Governor of obstructing the works of its government. It has launched the "Sansad Mein Bhi Kejriwal, Tab Hi Dilli Hogi Aur Khushhal" to highlight this issue and its promise to deliver welfare schemes at a greater pace.

6. Scams and corruption: The BJP will raise the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to target the AAP. It could also raise corruption cases such as the 2G, CWG and Bofors scams to hit out at the Congress.

7. Women safety and empowerment: The BJP will highlight its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', 'Ujjwala' and PM Mudra schemes to show its commitment towards women empowerment during campaigning in Delhi where of the total 1,47,42,145 voters, 67,42,330 are women.

The party's rivals could raise the issue of sexual harassment allegations by woman wrestlers against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to corner it.

The Congress has announced the Nari Nyay guarantee', that includes 50 per cent quota in all new recruitments in central government jobs. The AAP has promised to implement the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in Delhi after the Lok Sabha polls.

8. Raids against opposition leaders: The Congress and the AAP have been accusing the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies such as the CBI and the ED of targeting opposition leaders and have vowed to expose the BJP on this issue.

9. Unauthorised colonies: The lack of civic amenities and demolition drives in these residential pockets of the national capital will figure prominently in the speeches of political leaders of all parties in the fray.

10. Unemployment and price rise: The issues are being raised by BJP rivals across the country, and the AAP and the Congress will highlight these when canvassing against the saffron party in Delhi.

11. Farmers' issues: The protest by farmers to press the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and debt waiver, will be raised by both the AAP and the Congress to attack the BJP.

12. Purvanchali voters: The Bhojpuri-speaking population from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand form around one-third of the total voters in the national capital, according to estimates. The BJP, the AAP and the Congress are likely to come out with promises to woo them.

The BJP has repeated Manoj Tiwari a well-known Bhojpuri singer and actor to win the North East constituency for his party for a third time in a row.





In the face of threat of anti-incumbency, the BJP, which has won all seven Lok Sabh seats in 2014 as well as 2019, has replaced all its sitting MPs, except Tiwari. The AAP-Congress alliance seeks to give a tough fight to the BJP in an attempt to end its all-seat winning streak.