LS elections: Congress announces three more candidates for West Bengal

Congress party has also approved the candidature of Anju Begum as Congress candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from the Bhagabangola constituency

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.
The party has announced the names of Pradip Biswas for the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress party has also approved the candidature of Anju Begum as Congress candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from the Bhagabangola constituency.
Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state released a list of star campaigners for Phase 2 of polling for the Lok Sabha to be held on April 26.
The list features popular names such as Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Kalyan Banerjee, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Moloy Ghatak, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia Arpita Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Babul Supriyo Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Dr Shashi Panja, Satabdi Roy, Mamata Thakur, Manoj Tiwary, Partha Bhowmick, Tanmoy Ghosh, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, Ritabrata Banerjee, Ambarish Sarkar, Ashima Patra, Kunal Ghosh, Saayoni Ghosh, and June Maliah for polling to be held on April 26.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.
However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.
Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

