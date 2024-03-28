LS polls: As elections near, call for eco-friendly campaigning grow louder

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

As election campaigns started across the country, environmentalists demand that political parties take the digital and other non-conventional ways of electioneering to minimise the impact of non-biodegradable poll materials on nature.

Political parties should rely mostly on social media to reach voters and shun flexes and plastic flags that litter streets once the polling is over and many a time reach waterbodies polluting them or block drains causing them to overflow.

Parties blame the need for visibility factor in elections behind the use of those materials and promise to address the issue.

Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh asked, Why can't we come out of campaigns by putting up flexes, plastic flags even in remote rural parts which create a non-biodegradable mess and put a strain on the environment?



Shifting to the digital mode for election campaigning should not be a distant dream in the present age as mobile phones with internet are available even in remote areas of the country, he said.

Reaching the voters can be more effective through SMS, WhatsApp and reels. Messages of leaders can be disseminated through mobiles. If banners and posters are found necessary, they should be made of cotton and paper. Eco-friendly materials should be used to decorate political parties, said Ghosh.

Car rallies cause air pollution, use of microphones creates sound pollution while posters and banners do not increase the beauty of an area, the green brigade says calling for their abolition.

It is imperative to think of implementing environmentally conscious election campaign strategies using green technology. Using social media safeguards both public health and the environment, Vinay Jaju, Managing Director of environment watchdog SwitchON Foundation, said.

He said that a huge change can be brought about by the reduction of plastic usage in campaigning events and rallies, as it poses a grave threat to ecosystems and human health as plastic pollutes soil and water.

"Political parties must demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship by pledging to plant trees and support sustainable initiatives aimed at offsetting their carbon footprint," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said without political consensus, shunning the use of flex and plastic flags is not possible.

As a principle, I am in favour of zero use of plastics. But if other political parties opt for such campaign materials, we have to do the same. We cannot be left out as visibility factor before the electorate counts, Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joyprakash Majumdar said his party stands for saving greens and protecting the ecology.

We have to strike a balance. We have to fight the elections to carry on with our development work for the public and work for saving ecology, he said.

The Election Commission last year said it is also concerned with the issue of environmental hazards caused by use of non-biodegradable materials during polls.

The Commission has been urging all political parties and candidates to avoid the use of plastic/polythene for preparation of posters, banners etc. during election campaign, it had said.

The Centre has banned from July 1, 2022, single-use items such as plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns.