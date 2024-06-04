Business Standard
LS polls: BJP's Manoj Tiwari wins from Northeast constituency of Delhi

Tiwari, the only candidate to be repeated by the party, clinched the crucial seat for a record third time

Manoj Tiwari

A Bhojpuri singer, the BJP leader trounced fellow Purvanchali Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of 1,38,778 votes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat by over 1.38 lakh votes.
Tiwari, the only candidate to be repeated by the party, clinched the crucial seat for a record third time.
 
A Bhojpuri singer, the BJP leader trounced fellow Purvanchali Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of 1,38,778 votes. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections and is set to repeat the feat for the third time.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party in four as part of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc.
 

Topics : BJP Delhi Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

