LS polls: BRS Supremo KCR critiques EC for inaction on CM Revanth Reddy

The Election Commission on Wednesday reprimanded Chandrashekar Rao and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours for his 'objectionable' remarks against the Congress

Sangareddy: BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Sangareddy, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours, on Wednesday said that no action was taken against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy though he made objectionable comments on him.
Rao, who addressed an election rally in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency, referred to the 48-hour ban on him and said that lakhs of BRS activists would work tirelessly for "about 96 hours".
Referring to certain comments allegedly made against him by the chief minister, he said the Election Commission has not imposed any ban on Revanth Reddy.
Chandrashekar Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on X: "You can ban him temporarily, you can't kill the truth that he wants Telangana to know. Remember, the only people who are scared of you for speaking the hard truths are those who are living a Lie Jai Telangana."

The Election Commission on Wednesday reprimanded Chandrashekar Rao and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.
The EC said that Chandrashekar Rao's remarks at a press conference in Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.
The English transcript of his statement provided by the EC in its order shows he used invectives against the Congress, which rules Telangana.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

