Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HC gives last chance to Oppn to reply on plea against use of INDIA acronym

The contesting respondents are given the last and final opportunity to file their replies within a week, the bench said

Flickr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and several opposition parties to respond to a petition seeking to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said that the replies be filed within one week to the public interest litigation which alleged that by using the INDIA acronym, the parties were taking undue advantage in the name of our country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The high court, which refused to prepone the date of hearing of the petition, said an endeavour shall be made to hear and dispose of the petition on April 10.
The contesting respondents are given the last and final opportunity to file their replies within a week, the bench said.
The court was hearing an application by petitioner Girish Bharadwaj seeking early hearing of the matter on the grounds that the petition was pending since August 2023 and pleadings are yet to be completes and the election schedule has already been announced by the Election Commission.
Advocate Vaibhav Singh, representing the petitioner, said eight opportunities have already been given to the central government and the opposition parties but they have not yet filed their replies.
The court was informed by advocate Sidhant Kumar that the ECI has already filed its reply in the matter.
In November, 2023, the counsel for the central government had urged the court to grant a week or 10 days more time to file their reply.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented nine political parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others, had said there were "preliminary objections" against the petition and the Supreme Court has already dealt with the issue.
The petitioner had approached the high court earlier and sought interim order staying the use of acronym INDIA by 26 political parties and to also prohibit the use of the national flag with the acronym INDIA by the respondent political alliance. The court had issued notice on the petition in August last year.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Criminal cases against 4 candidates in 1st phase of LS polls in Assam

Kerala CM Vijayan blasts Rahul Gandhi for contesting election in Wayanad

LS polls: ECI team meets Haryana officials to review election arrangements

BJP names 112 candidates for Odisha Assembly polls to challenge BJD

LS polls: EC appoints special observers to ensure level playing field

The political parties which have been arrayed as respondents include Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Lok Sabha elections Opposition parties Congress AAP government Elections in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon